Global Ship Lease (GSL) Price Target Increased by 15.20% to 48.96

The average one-year price target for Global Ship Lease (NYSE:GSL) has been revised to $48.96 / share. This is an increase of 15.20% from the prior estimate of $42.50 dated April 25, 2026.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of $45.45 to a high of $53.55 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 18.69% from the latest reported closing price of $41.25 / share.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 201 funds or institutions reporting positions in Global Ship Lease. This is an decrease of 15 owner(s) or 6.94% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to GSL is 0.09%, an increase of 25.78%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 2.67% to 17,038K shares. The put/call ratio of GSL is 0.49, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Donald Smith holds 1,578K shares representing 4.38% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,088K shares , representing a decrease of 32.34%.

Acadian Asset Management holds 1,473K shares representing 4.09% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Punch & Associates Investment Management holds 972K shares representing 2.70% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,097K shares , representing a decrease of 12.93%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in GSL by 1.79% over the last quarter.

Two Sigma Investments holds 686K shares representing 1.90% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 627K shares , representing an increase of 8.65%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in GSL by 18.38% over the last quarter.

Two Sigma Advisers holds 631K shares representing 1.75% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 713K shares , representing a decrease of 13.02%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in GSL by 1.89% over the last quarter.

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