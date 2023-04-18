Global Ship Lease (GSL) Outpaces Stock Market Gains: What You Should Know

In the latest trading session, Global Ship Lease (GSL) closed at $20.71, marking a +0.15% move from the previous day. The stock outpaced the S&P 500's daily gain of 0.09%. At the same time, the Dow lost 0.03%, and the tech-heavy Nasdaq lost 2.51%.

Coming into today, shares of the containership owner had gained 14.7% in the past month. In that same time, the Transportation sector gained 3.83%, while the S&P 500 gained 6.17%.

Global Ship Lease will be looking to display strength as it nears its next earnings release. The company is expected to report EPS of $1.96, up 2.62% from the prior-year quarter. Meanwhile, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for revenue is projecting net sales of $151.75 million, down 1.22% from the year-ago period.

For the full year, our Zacks Consensus Estimates are projecting earnings of $8.51 per share and revenue of $627.12 million, which would represent changes of +4.42% and -2.87%, respectively, from the prior year.

It is also important to note the recent changes to analyst estimates for Global Ship Lease. These revisions typically reflect the latest short-term business trends, which can change frequently. With this in mind, we can consider positive estimate revisions a sign of optimism about the company's business outlook.

Based on our research, we believe these estimate revisions are directly related to near-team stock moves. To benefit from this, we have developed the Zacks Rank, a proprietary model which takes these estimate changes into account and provides an actionable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, which ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), has an impressive outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks generating an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Within the past 30 days, our consensus EPS projection remained stagnant. Global Ship Lease currently has a Zacks Rank of #1 (Strong Buy).

Investors should also note Global Ship Lease's current valuation metrics, including its Forward P/E ratio of 2.43. This represents a discount compared to its industry's average Forward P/E of 6.68.

The Transportation - Shipping industry is part of the Transportation sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 83, which puts it in the top 33% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank includes is listed in order from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

To follow GSL in the coming trading sessions, be sure to utilize Zacks.com.

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.