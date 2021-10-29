Global Ship Lease (GSL) Outpaces Stock Market Gains: What You Should Know

Global Ship Lease (GSL) closed the most recent trading day at $23.28, moving +0.43% from the previous trading session. This change outpaced the S&P 500's 0.2% gain on the day.

Coming into today, shares of the containership owner had lost 2.24% in the past month. In that same time, the Transportation sector gained 6.69%, while the S&P 500 gained 5.66%.

Wall Street will be looking for positivity from GSL as it approaches its next earnings report date. On that day, GSL is projected to report earnings of $0.86 per share, which would represent year-over-year growth of 95.45%. Our most recent consensus estimate is calling for quarterly revenue of $100.04 million, up 41.86% from the year-ago period.

For the full year, our Zacks Consensus Estimates are projecting earnings of $3.34 per share and revenue of $380.62 million, which would represent changes of +78.61% and +34.58%, respectively, from the prior year.

Investors might also notice recent changes to analyst estimates for GSL. Recent revisions tend to reflect the latest near-term business trends. With this in mind, we can consider positive estimate revisions a sign of optimism about the company's business outlook.

Based on our research, we believe these estimate revisions are directly related to near-team stock moves. We developed the Zacks Rank to capitalize on this phenomenon. Our system takes these estimate changes into account and delivers a clear, actionable rating model.

The Zacks Rank system, which ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), has an impressive outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks generating an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the past month, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 0.89% lower. GSL is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #4 (Sell).

Looking at its valuation, GSL is holding a Forward P/E ratio of 6.94. This represents a premium compared to its industry's average Forward P/E of 4.66.

The Transportation - Shipping industry is part of the Transportation sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 57, putting it in the top 23% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank includes is listed in order from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

