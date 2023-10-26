Global Ship Lease (GSL) Increases Despite Market Slip: Here's What You Need to Know

Global Ship Lease (GSL) closed the most recent trading day at $17.98, moving +0.17% from the previous trading session. This move outpaced the S&P 500's daily loss of 1.18%. Elsewhere, the Dow lost 0.76%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq lost 1.76%.

The the stock of containership owner has fallen by 1.54% in the past month, leading the Transportation sector's loss of 7.47% and the S&P 500's loss of 3.35%.

The upcoming earnings release of Global Ship Lease will be of great interest to investors. It is anticipated that the company will report an EPS of $2.16, marking a 9.24% fall compared to the same quarter of the previous year. Alongside, our most recent consensus estimate is anticipating revenue of $163.42 million, indicating a 5.29% downward movement from the same quarter last year.

Regarding the entire year, the Zacks Consensus Estimates forecast earnings of $8.60 per share and revenue of $648.25 million, indicating changes of +5.52% and +0.4%, respectively, compared to the previous year.

Furthermore, it would be beneficial for investors to monitor any recent shifts in analyst projections for Global Ship Lease. These recent revisions tend to reflect the evolving nature of short-term business trends. Consequently, upward revisions in estimates express analysts' positivity towards the company's business operations and its ability to generate profits.

Based on our research, we believe these estimate revisions are directly related to near-team stock moves. To utilize this, we have created the Zacks Rank, a proprietary model that integrates these estimate changes and provides a functional rating system.

Ranging from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), the Zacks Rank system has a proven, outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks returning an average of +25% annually since 1988. Over the past month, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 0.92% lower. At present, Global Ship Lease boasts a Zacks Rank of #4 (Sell).

In terms of valuation, Global Ship Lease is presently being traded at a Forward P/E ratio of 2.09. This signifies a discount in comparison to the average Forward P/E of 7.84 for its industry.

The Transportation - Shipping industry is part of the Transportation sector. Currently, this industry holds a Zacks Industry Rank of 98, positioning it in the top 39% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

