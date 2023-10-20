Global Ship Lease (GSL) Increases Despite Market Slip: Here's What You Need to Know

Global Ship Lease (GSL) closed the latest trading day at $17.62, indicating a +0.57% change from the previous session's end. The stock outperformed the S&P 500, which registered a daily loss of 1.26%. Meanwhile, the Dow experienced a drop of 0.86%, and the technology-dominated Nasdaq saw a decrease of 1.54%.

Heading into today, shares of the containership owner had lost 2.61% over the past month, outpacing the Transportation sector's loss of 5.81% and the S&P 500's loss of 3.67% in that time.

The investment community will be paying close attention to the earnings performance of Global Ship Lease in its upcoming release. In that report, analysts expect Global Ship Lease to post earnings of $2.16 per share. This would mark a year-over-year decline of 9.24%. Meanwhile, the latest consensus estimate predicts the revenue to be $163.42 million, indicating a 5.29% decrease compared to the same quarter of the previous year.

For the annual period, the Zacks Consensus Estimates anticipate earnings of $8.60 per share and a revenue of $648.25 million, signifying shifts of +5.52% and +0.4%, respectively, from the last year.

It is also important to note the recent changes to analyst estimates for Global Ship Lease. These recent revisions tend to reflect the evolving nature of short-term business trends. As a result, upbeat changes in estimates indicate analysts' favorable outlook on the company's business health and profitability.

Based on our research, we believe these estimate revisions are directly related to near-team stock moves. To utilize this, we have created the Zacks Rank, a proprietary model that integrates these estimate changes and provides a functional rating system.

The Zacks Rank system ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell). It has a remarkable, outside-audited track record of success, with #1 stocks delivering an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the last 30 days, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 0.92% lower. Global Ship Lease is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #4 (Sell).

Looking at its valuation, Global Ship Lease is holding a Forward P/E ratio of 2.04. This indicates a discount in contrast to its industry's Forward P/E of 7.14.

The Transportation - Shipping industry is part of the Transportation sector. With its current Zacks Industry Rank of 92, this industry ranks in the top 37% of all industries, numbering over 250.

The strength of our individual industry groups is measured by the Zacks Industry Rank, which is calculated based on the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within these groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Remember to apply Zacks.com to follow these and more stock-moving metrics during the upcoming trading sessions.

4 Oil Stocks with Massive Upsides

Global demand for oil is through the roof... and oil producers are struggling to keep up. So even though oil prices are well off their recent highs, you can expect big profits from the companies that supply the world with "black gold."

Zacks Investment Research has just released an urgent special report to help you bank on this trend.

In Oil Market on Fire, you'll discover 4 unexpected oil and gas stocks positioned for big gains in the coming weeks and months. You don't want to miss these recommendations.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

Global Ship Lease, Inc. (GSL) : Free Stock Analysis Report

To read this article on Zacks.com click here.

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.