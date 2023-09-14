Global Ship Lease (GSL) Gains But Lags Market: What You Should Know

In the latest trading session, Global Ship Lease (GSL) closed at $18.05, marking a +0.33% move from the previous day. The stock lagged the S&P 500's daily gain of 0.84%. At the same time, the Dow added 0.96%, and the tech-heavy Nasdaq gained 0.81%.

Heading into today, shares of the containership owner had lost 8.63% over the past month, lagging the Transportation sector's loss of 5.68% and the S&P 500's gain of 0.19% in that time.

Global Ship Lease will be looking to display strength as it nears its next earnings release. In that report, analysts expect Global Ship Lease to post earnings of $2.16 per share. This would mark a year-over-year decline of 9.24%. Meanwhile, our latest consensus estimate is calling for revenue of $163.42 million, down 5.29% from the prior-year quarter.

GSL's full-year Zacks Consensus Estimates are calling for earnings of $8.68 per share and revenue of $648.28 million. These results would represent year-over-year changes of +6.5% and +0.41%, respectively.

It is also important to note the recent changes to analyst estimates for Global Ship Lease. These recent revisions tend to reflect the evolving nature of short-term business trends. As a result, we can interpret positive estimate revisions as a good sign for the company's business outlook.

Based on our research, we believe these estimate revisions are directly related to near-team stock moves. We developed the Zacks Rank to capitalize on this phenomenon. Our system takes these estimate changes into account and delivers a clear, actionable rating model.

The Zacks Rank system ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell). It has a remarkable, outside-audited track record of success, with #1 stocks delivering an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Within the past 30 days, our consensus EPS projection remained stagnant. Global Ship Lease is holding a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold) right now.

Valuation is also important, so investors should note that Global Ship Lease has a Forward P/E ratio of 2.07 right now. This valuation marks a discount compared to its industry's average Forward P/E of 6.87.

The Transportation - Shipping industry is part of the Transportation sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 203, which puts it in the bottom 20% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our individual industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

To follow GSL in the coming trading sessions, be sure to utilize Zacks.com.

4 Oil Stocks with Massive Upsides

Global demand for oil is through the roof... and oil producers are struggling to keep up. So even though oil prices are well off their recent highs, you can expect big profits from the companies that supply the world with "black gold."

Zacks Investment Research has just released an urgent special report to help you bank on this trend.

In Oil Market on Fire, you'll discover 4 unexpected oil and gas stocks positioned for big gains in the coming weeks and months. You don't want to miss these recommendations.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

Global Ship Lease, Inc. (GSL) : Free Stock Analysis Report

To read this article on Zacks.com click here.

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.