Global Ship Lease (GSL) Gains But Lags Market: What You Should Know

In the latest trading session, Global Ship Lease (GSL) closed at $17.28, marking a +0.47% move from the previous day. This change lagged the S&P 500's 2.46% gain on the day. At the same time, the Dow added 2.59%, and the tech-heavy Nasdaq lost 0.23%.

Prior to today's trading, shares of the containership owner had gained 10.82% over the past month. This has outpaced the Transportation sector's gain of 5.13% and the S&P 500's gain of 4.56% in that time.

Wall Street will be looking for positivity from Global Ship Lease as it approaches its next earnings report date. In that report, analysts expect Global Ship Lease to post earnings of $1.78 per share. This would mark year-over-year growth of 2.3%. Our most recent consensus estimate is calling for quarterly revenue of $147.43 million, up 6.39% from the year-ago period.

GSL's full-year Zacks Consensus Estimates are calling for earnings of $7.32 per share and revenue of $603.24 million. These results would represent year-over-year changes of +50.62% and +34.66%, respectively.

Investors might also notice recent changes to analyst estimates for Global Ship Lease. These recent revisions tend to reflect the evolving nature of short-term business trends. As such, positive estimate revisions reflect analyst optimism about the company's business and profitability.

Research indicates that these estimate revisions are directly correlated with near-term share price momentum. Investors can capitalize on this by using the Zacks Rank. This model considers these estimate changes and provides a simple, actionable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, which ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), has an impressive outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks generating an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the past month, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 0.34% lower. Global Ship Lease is holding a Zacks Rank of #4 (Sell) right now.

Investors should also note Global Ship Lease's current valuation metrics, including its Forward P/E ratio of 2.35. For comparison, its industry has an average Forward P/E of 3.36, which means Global Ship Lease is trading at a discount to the group.

The Transportation - Shipping industry is part of the Transportation sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 83, putting it in the top 33% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our individual industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

To follow GSL in the coming trading sessions, be sure to utilize Zacks.com.



