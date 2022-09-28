Global Ship Lease (GSL) Gains But Lags Market: What You Should Know

Global Ship Lease (GSL) closed the most recent trading day at $16.19, moving +0.87% from the previous trading session. This change lagged the S&P 500's 1.97% gain on the day. At the same time, the Dow added 1.88%, and the tech-heavy Nasdaq gained 0.24%.

Heading into today, shares of the containership owner had lost 13.8% over the past month, outpacing the Transportation sector's loss of 14.61% and lagging the S&P 500's loss of 9.93% in that time.

Wall Street will be looking for positivity from Global Ship Lease as it approaches its next earnings report date. The company is expected to report EPS of $1.79, up 2.87% from the prior-year quarter. Meanwhile, our latest consensus estimate is calling for revenue of $147.43 million, up 6.39% from the prior-year quarter.

GSL's full-year Zacks Consensus Estimates are calling for earnings of $7.34 per share and revenue of $603.24 million. These results would represent year-over-year changes of +51.03% and +34.66%, respectively.

It is also important to note the recent changes to analyst estimates for Global Ship Lease. These recent revisions tend to reflect the evolving nature of short-term business trends. As such, positive estimate revisions reflect analyst optimism about the company's business and profitability.

Our research shows that these estimate changes are directly correlated with near-term stock prices. We developed the Zacks Rank to capitalize on this phenomenon. Our system takes these estimate changes into account and delivers a clear, actionable rating model.

Ranging from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), the Zacks Rank system has a proven, outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks returning an average of +25% annually since 1988. Over the past month, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate remained stagnant. Global Ship Lease currently has a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

Looking at its valuation, Global Ship Lease is holding a Forward P/E ratio of 2.19. Its industry sports an average Forward P/E of 3.08, so we one might conclude that Global Ship Lease is trading at a discount comparatively.

The Transportation - Shipping industry is part of the Transportation sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 46, which puts it in the top 19% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank includes is listed in order from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

You can find more information on all of these metrics, and much more, on Zacks.com.



The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.