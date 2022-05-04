Global Ship Lease (GSL) Gains But Lags Market: What You Should Know

Global Ship Lease (GSL) closed the most recent trading day at $24.06, moving +1.39% from the previous trading session. The stock lagged the S&P 500's daily gain of 2.99%. Elsewhere, the Dow gained 2.81%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq added 0.13%.

Prior to today's trading, shares of the containership owner had lost 7.45% over the past month. This has lagged the Transportation sector's loss of 6.58% and was narrower than the S&P 500's loss of 8.06% in that time.

Global Ship Lease will be looking to display strength as it nears its next earnings release, which is expected to be May 9, 2022. The company is expected to report EPS of $1.91, up 247.27% from the prior-year quarter. Meanwhile, our latest consensus estimate is calling for revenue of $148.4 million, up 103.34% from the prior-year quarter.

Looking at the full year, our Zacks Consensus Estimates suggest analysts are expecting earnings of $7.79 per share and revenue of $596.1 million. These totals would mark changes of +60.29% and +33.07%, respectively, from last year.

Any recent changes to analyst estimates for Global Ship Lease should also be noted by investors. These revisions help to show the ever-changing nature of near-term business trends. As such, positive estimate revisions reflect analyst optimism about the company's business and profitability.

Our research shows that these estimate changes are directly correlated with near-term stock prices. We developed the Zacks Rank to capitalize on this phenomenon. Our system takes these estimate changes into account and delivers a clear, actionable rating model.

Ranging from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), the Zacks Rank system has a proven, outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks returning an average of +25% annually since 1988. Over the past month, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate remained stagnant. Global Ship Lease is holding a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold) right now.

Investors should also note Global Ship Lease's current valuation metrics, including its Forward P/E ratio of 3.05. This valuation marks a discount compared to its industry's average Forward P/E of 4.4.

The Transportation - Shipping industry is part of the Transportation sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 41, putting it in the top 17% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our individual industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

