Global Ship Lease (GSL) Gains As Market Dips: What You Should Know

Global Ship Lease (GSL) closed at $18.88 in the latest trading session, marking a +0.05% move from the prior day. This change outpaced the S&P 500's 0.53% loss on the day.

Prior to today's trading, shares of the containership owner had gained 3.85% over the past month. This has outpaced the Transportation sector's gain of 2.73% and lagged the S&P 500's gain of 4.86% in that time.

Global Ship Lease will be looking to display strength as it nears its next earnings release. The company is expected to report EPS of $2.08, up 12.43% from the prior-year quarter. Meanwhile, our latest consensus estimate is calling for revenue of $158.18 million, up 2.41% from the prior-year quarter.

Looking at the full year, our Zacks Consensus Estimates suggest analysts are expecting earnings of $8.87 per share and revenue of $654.81 million. These totals would mark changes of +8.83% and +1.42%, respectively, from last year.

Any recent changes to analyst estimates for Global Ship Lease should also be noted by investors. These revisions typically reflect the latest short-term business trends, which can change frequently. With this in mind, we can consider positive estimate revisions a sign of optimism about the company's business outlook.

Based on our research, we believe these estimate revisions are directly related to near-team stock moves. To benefit from this, we have developed the Zacks Rank, a proprietary model which takes these estimate changes into account and provides an actionable rating system.

Ranging from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), the Zacks Rank system has a proven, outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks returning an average of +25% annually since 1988. Over the past month, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate remained stagnant. Global Ship Lease is currently a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy).

Valuation is also important, so investors should note that Global Ship Lease has a Forward P/E ratio of 2.13 right now. For comparison, its industry has an average Forward P/E of 6.06, which means Global Ship Lease is trading at a discount to the group.

The Transportation - Shipping industry is part of the Transportation sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 165, which puts it in the bottom 35% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our individual industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Be sure to follow all of these stock-moving metrics, and many more, on Zacks.com.

Top 5 ChatGPT Stocks Revealed

Zacks Senior Stock Strategist, Kevin Cook names 5 hand-picked stocks with sky-high growth potential in a brilliant sector of Artificial Intelligence. By 2030, the AI industry is predicted to have an internet and iPhone-scale economic impact of $15.7 Trillion.

Today you can invest in the wave of the future, an automation that answers follow-up questions … admits mistakes … challenges incorrect premises … rejects inappropriate requests. As one of the selected companies puts it, “Automation frees people from the mundane so they can accomplish the miraculous.”

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

Global Ship Lease, Inc. (GSL) : Free Stock Analysis Report

To read this article on Zacks.com click here.

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.