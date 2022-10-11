Global Ship Lease (GSL) Gains As Market Dips: What You Should Know

Global Ship Lease (GSL) closed at $16.06 in the latest trading session, marking a +0.38% move from the prior day. This change outpaced the S&P 500's 0.65% loss on the day. Elsewhere, the Dow gained 0.12%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq added 0.03%.

Prior to today's trading, shares of the containership owner had lost 18.95% over the past month. This has lagged the Transportation sector's loss of 14.3% and the S&P 500's loss of 11.07% in that time.

Investors will be hoping for strength from Global Ship Lease as it approaches its next earnings release. In that report, analysts expect Global Ship Lease to post earnings of $1.79 per share. This would mark year-over-year growth of 2.87%. Our most recent consensus estimate is calling for quarterly revenue of $147.43 million, up 6.39% from the year-ago period.

GSL's full-year Zacks Consensus Estimates are calling for earnings of $7.34 per share and revenue of $603.24 million. These results would represent year-over-year changes of +51.03% and +34.66%, respectively.

Investors might also notice recent changes to analyst estimates for Global Ship Lease. Recent revisions tend to reflect the latest near-term business trends. With this in mind, we can consider positive estimate revisions a sign of optimism about the company's business outlook.

Research indicates that these estimate revisions are directly correlated with near-term share price momentum. Investors can capitalize on this by using the Zacks Rank. This model considers these estimate changes and provides a simple, actionable rating system.

Ranging from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), the Zacks Rank system has a proven, outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks returning an average of +25% annually since 1988. The Zacks Consensus EPS estimate remained stagnant within the past month. Global Ship Lease is currently a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold).

In terms of valuation, Global Ship Lease is currently trading at a Forward P/E ratio of 2.18. For comparison, its industry has an average Forward P/E of 3.03, which means Global Ship Lease is trading at a discount to the group.

The Transportation - Shipping industry is part of the Transportation sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 53, putting it in the top 22% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our individual industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

You can find more information on all of these metrics, and much more, on Zacks.com.



Free Report Reveals How You Could Profit from the Growing Electric Vehicle Industry

Globally, electric car sales continue their remarkable growth even after breaking records in 2021. High gas prices have fueled his demand, but so has evolving EV comfort, features and technology. So, the fervor for EVs will be around long after gas prices normalize. Not only are manufacturers seeing record-high profits, but producers of EV-related technology are raking in the dough as well. Do you know how to cash in? If not, we have the perfect report for you – and it’s FREE! Today, don't miss your chance to download Zacks' top 5 stocks for the electric vehicle revolution at no cost and with no obligation.>>Send me my free report on the top 5 EV stocks



Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report



Global Ship Lease, Inc. (GSL): Free Stock Analysis Report



To read this article on Zacks.com click here.



Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.