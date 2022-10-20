Global Ship Lease (GSL) Dips More Than Broader Markets: What You Should Know

Global Ship Lease (GSL) closed at $17.12 in the latest trading session, marking a -0.81% move from the prior day. This move lagged the S&P 500's daily loss of 0.8%. Meanwhile, the Dow lost 0.3%, and the Nasdaq, a tech-heavy index, lost 0.03%.

Prior to today's trading, shares of the containership owner had gained 0.94% over the past month. This has outpaced the Transportation sector's loss of 5.56% and the S&P 500's loss of 5.13% in that time.

Wall Street will be looking for positivity from Global Ship Lease as it approaches its next earnings report date. The company is expected to report EPS of $1.79, up 2.87% from the prior-year quarter. Our most recent consensus estimate is calling for quarterly revenue of $147.43 million, up 6.39% from the year-ago period.

Looking at the full year, our Zacks Consensus Estimates suggest analysts are expecting earnings of $7.34 per share and revenue of $603.24 million. These totals would mark changes of +51.03% and +34.66%, respectively, from last year.

Any recent changes to analyst estimates for Global Ship Lease should also be noted by investors. These revisions help to show the ever-changing nature of near-term business trends. With this in mind, we can consider positive estimate revisions a sign of optimism about the company's business outlook.

Research indicates that these estimate revisions are directly correlated with near-term share price momentum. Investors can capitalize on this by using the Zacks Rank. This model considers these estimate changes and provides a simple, actionable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell). It has a remarkable, outside-audited track record of success, with #1 stocks delivering an average annual return of +25% since 1988. The Zacks Consensus EPS estimate remained stagnant within the past month. Global Ship Lease is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

Looking at its valuation, Global Ship Lease is holding a Forward P/E ratio of 2.35. This valuation marks a discount compared to its industry's average Forward P/E of 3.35.

The Transportation - Shipping industry is part of the Transportation sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 40, which puts it in the top 16% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our individual industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Make sure to utilize Zacks.com to follow all of these stock-moving metrics, and more, in the coming trading sessions.



