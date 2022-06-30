Global Ship Lease (GSL) Dips More Than Broader Markets: What You Should Know

Global Ship Lease (GSL) closed the most recent trading day at $16.52, moving -1.43% from the previous trading session. This change lagged the S&P 500's daily loss of 0.88%. Meanwhile, the Dow lost 0.82%, and the Nasdaq, a tech-heavy index, added 0.08%.

Prior to today's trading, shares of the containership owner had lost 24.57% over the past month. This has lagged the Transportation sector's loss of 6.72% and the S&P 500's loss of 8.06% in that time.

Investors will be hoping for strength from Global Ship Lease as it approaches its next earnings release. In that report, analysts expect Global Ship Lease to post earnings of $1.62 per share. This would mark year-over-year growth of 145.45%. Our most recent consensus estimate is calling for quarterly revenue of $143.69 million, up 73.39% from the year-ago period.

For the full year, our Zacks Consensus Estimates are projecting earnings of $7.07 per share and revenue of $592.77 million, which would represent changes of +45.47% and +32.33%, respectively, from the prior year.

Any recent changes to analyst estimates for Global Ship Lease should also be noted by investors. These recent revisions tend to reflect the evolving nature of short-term business trends. As a result, we can interpret positive estimate revisions as a good sign for the company's business outlook.

Research indicates that these estimate revisions are directly correlated with near-term share price momentum. We developed the Zacks Rank to capitalize on this phenomenon. Our system takes these estimate changes into account and delivers a clear, actionable rating model.

The Zacks Rank system, which ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), has an impressive outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks generating an average annual return of +25% since 1988. The Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 5.1% lower within the past month. Global Ship Lease is holding a Zacks Rank of #4 (Sell) right now.

In terms of valuation, Global Ship Lease is currently trading at a Forward P/E ratio of 2.37. This valuation marks a discount compared to its industry's average Forward P/E of 3.4.

The Transportation - Shipping industry is part of the Transportation sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 42, putting it in the top 17% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank includes is listed in order from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

