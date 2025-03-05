GLOBAL SHIP LEASE Earnings Results: $GSL Reports Quarterly Earnings

GLOBAL SHIP LEASE ($GSL) posted quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 5th. The company reported earnings of $2.55 per share, beating estimates of $2.34 by $0.21. The company also reported revenue of $182,430,000, beating estimates of $175,233,990 by $7,196,010.
GLOBAL SHIP LEASE Hedge Fund Activity
We have seen 65 institutional investors add shares of GLOBAL SHIP LEASE stock to their portfolio, and 117 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.
Here are some of the largest recent moves:
- DONALD SMITH & CO., INC. added 1,281,941 shares (+69.0%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $27,984,772
- ARROWSTREET CAPITAL, LIMITED PARTNERSHIP removed 975,037 shares (-83.0%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $21,285,057
- MORGAN STANLEY removed 387,046 shares (-40.2%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $8,449,214
- MARSHALL WACE, LLP removed 275,031 shares (-31.0%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $6,003,926
- JANE STREET GROUP, LLC removed 267,206 shares (-52.5%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $5,833,106
- ACADIAN ASSET MANAGEMENT LLC removed 256,318 shares (-15.1%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $5,595,421
- UBS GROUP AG added 233,562 shares (+207.5%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $5,098,658
