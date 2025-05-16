GLOBAL SHIP LEASE Earnings Preview: Recent $GSL Insider Trading, Hedge Fund Activity, and More

GLOBAL SHIP LEASE ($GSL) is expected to release its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 19th before market open, per Finnhub. Analysts are expecting revenue of $176,983,815 and earnings of $2.34 per share.
GLOBAL SHIP LEASE Hedge Fund Activity
We have seen 80 institutional investors add shares of GLOBAL SHIP LEASE stock to their portfolio, and 92 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.
Here are some of the largest recent moves:
- MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS LTD. added 582,240 shares (+inf%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $13,304,184
- CITADEL ADVISORS LLC removed 308,334 shares (-82.9%) from their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $7,045,431
- ACADIAN ASSET MANAGEMENT LLC removed 256,318 shares (-15.1%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $5,595,421
- JANE STREET GROUP, LLC removed 241,939 shares (-100.0%) from their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $5,528,306
- MARSHALL WACE, LLP removed 228,713 shares (-37.4%) from their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $5,226,092
- MORGAN STANLEY removed 212,121 shares (-36.8%) from their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $4,846,964
- NOKOMIS CAPITAL, L.L.C. removed 205,406 shares (-100.0%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $4,484,012
