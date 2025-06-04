Global Ship Lease Declares Cash Dividend of $0.546875 per Share for Series B Preferred Shares

Global Ship Lease declared a dividend of $0.546875 per share, payable on July 1, 2025, to preferred shareholders.

Global Ship Lease, Inc. announced a cash dividend of $0.546875 per depositary share for its 8.75% Series B Cumulative Redeemable Perpetual Preferred Shares, reflecting its commitment to rewarding shareholders. This dividend is designated for the period from April 1, 2025, to June 30, 2025, and will be distributed on July 1, 2025, to shareholders recorded as of June 23, 2025. Global Ship Lease, an independent owner of containerships, has a diverse fleet of 69 vessels and reported significant contracted revenue alongside a solid average charter term. The release also includes forward-looking statements that express the company's future expectations, emphasizing the uncertainty and potential risks involved.

The Board of Directors declared a cash dividend of $0.546875 per depositary share for the Series B Preferred Shares, demonstrating strong financial performance and a commitment to returning value to shareholders.

The dividend payment is scheduled for July 1, 2025, which provides a clear timeline for shareholders regarding their expected returns.

The company reported contracted revenue of $2.37 billion, indicating a robust business outlook and financial stability with long-term revenue visibility.

The announcement of the dividend may signal that the company has limited reinvestment opportunities or cash reserves, raising concerns about its financial health.

The average age of the fleet is 17.5 years, which could imply potential maintenance challenges and higher costs in the future.

The forward-looking statements contain significant cautionary language, highlighting uncertainty and risk regarding future performance, which could affect investor confidence.

What is the declared dividend amount for Global Ship Lease's Series B Preferred Shares?

The declared dividend amount is $0.546875 per depositary share for the Series B Preferred Shares.

When will the dividend be paid to Series B Preferred Shareholders?

The dividend will be paid on July 1, 2025, to shareholders of record as of June 23, 2025.

What is the business focus of Global Ship Lease?

Global Ship Lease focuses on owning and chartering containerships to major container liner companies.

What is the average age of Global Ship Lease's fleet as of March 31, 2025?

The average age of the fleet is 17.5 years, weighted by TEU capacity.

What was Global Ship Lease's contracted revenue as of March 31, 2025?

The contracted revenue was $2.37 billion, including options under charterers' control.

We have seen 81 institutional investors add shares of $GSL stock to their portfolio, and 91 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

ATHENS, Greece, June 04, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Global Ship Lease, Inc. (NYSE:GSL) (the “Company”), a containership charter owner, announced today that the Company’s Board of Directors has declared a cash dividend of $0.546875 per depositary share, each representing a 1/100th interest in a share of its 8.75% Series B Cumulative Redeemable Perpetual Preferred Shares (the “Series B Preferred Shares”) (NYSE:GSLPrB). The dividend represents payment for the period from April 1, 2025 to June 30, 2025 and will be paid on July 1, 2025 to all Series B Preferred Shareholders of record as of June 23, 2025.







About Global Ship Lease







Global Ship Lease is a leading independent owner of containerships with a diversified fleet of mid-sized and smaller containerships. Incorporated in the Marshall Islands, Global Ship Lease commenced operations in December 2007 with a business of owning and chartering out containerships under fixed-rate charters to top tier container liner companies. It was listed on the New York Stock Exchange in August 2008.





Our fleet of 69 vessels as of March 31, 2025 had an average age weighted by TEU capacity of 17.5 years. 39 ships are wide-beam Post-Panamax.





As of March 31, 2025, the average remaining term of the Company’s charters, to the mid-point of redelivery, including options under the Company’s control and other than if a redelivery notice has been received, was 2.3 years on a TEU-weighted basis. Contracted revenue on the same basis was $1.87 billion. Contracted revenue was $2.37 billion, including options under charterers’ control and with latest redelivery date, representing a weighted average remaining term of 3.0 years.







Forward-Looking Statements







This press release contains forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements provide the Company’s current expectations or forecasts of future events. Forward-looking statements include statements about the Company’s expectations, beliefs, plans, objectives, intentions, assumptions and other statements that are not historical facts. Words or phrases such as “anticipate,” “believe,” “continue,” “estimate,” “expect,” “intend,” “may,” “ongoing,” “plan,” “potential,” “predict,” “project,” “will” or similar words or phrases, or the negatives of those words or phrases, may identify forward-looking statements, but the absence of these words does not necessarily mean that a statement is not forward-looking. These forward-looking statements are based on assumptions that may be incorrect, and the Company cannot assure you that the events or expectations included in these forward-looking statements will come to pass. Actual results could differ materially from those expressed or implied by the forward-looking statements as a result of various factors, including the factors described in “Risk Factors” in the Company’s Annual Report on Form 20-F and the factors and risks the Company describes in subsequent reports filed from time to time with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission. Accordingly, you should not unduly rely on these forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date of this press release. The Company undertakes no obligation to publicly revise any forward-looking statement to reflect circumstances or events after the date of this press release or to reflect the occurrence of unanticipated events.





