Global Ship Lease About To Put More Money In Your Pocket (GSL)

Looking at the universe of stocks we cover at Dividend Channel, on 8/22/23, Global Ship Lease, Inc. (Symbol: GSL) will trade ex-dividend, for its quarterly dividend of $0.375, payable on 9/4/23. As a percentage of GSL's recent stock price of $19.50, this dividend works out to approximately 1.92%, so look for shares of Global Ship Lease, Inc. to trade 1.92% lower — all else being equal — when GSL shares open for trading on 8/22/23.

In general, dividends are not always predictable; but looking at the history above can help in judging whether the most recent dividend from GSL is likely to continue, and whether the current estimated yield of 7.69% on annualized basis is a reasonable expectation of annual yield going forward. The chart below shows the one year performance of GSL shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, GSL's low point in its 52 week range is $15.17 per share, with $21.83 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $19.58.

In Friday trading, Global Ship Lease, Inc. shares are currently off about 1.6% on the day.

