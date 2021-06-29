Global shares edge lower on new COVID-19 outbreaks in Asia

By Elizabeth Dilts Marshall

NEW YORK, June 29 (Reuters) - Global shares edged lower on Tuesday, as new coronavirus outbreaks in Asia vied with strong U.S. and European consumer confidence, and investors speculated about whether the Federal Reserve would accelerate its timetable to end easy monetary policy.

The U.S. dollar rose to a one-week peak on safe-haven buying stoked by fears that the highly contagious Delta variant could derail a burgeoning economic recovery.

MSCI's all country world index .MIWD00000PUS, which tracks shares across 50 countries, shed 0.06%, as declines in Asian equities undercut new highs in U.S and European markets.

The Nasdaq closed at a record high, boosted by technology stocks and a government survey showing U.S. consumer confidence in June hit its highest level since the pandemic started.

European shares ended higher after data there showed economic sentiment hit a 21-year high in June. The pan-European STOXX 600 index .STOXXclosed 0.3% higher at 456.37 points.

Still, MSCI's broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan .MIAPJ0000PUS closed 0.55% lower, Japan's Nikkei .N225 lost 0.81%, and Chinese stocks .SSEC lost 0.92%.

Investors are worried about the economic impact of the highly infectious Delta variant. Indonesia, Malaysia, Thailand and Australia are all battling outbreaks and tightening restrictions, and Spain and Portugal announced restrictions for unvaccinated British tourists.

"These are headwinds to risk assets performing well, but if we step back, we are still looking at equity indices that continue to hit all time highs," said Patrick Leary, chief market strategist and senior trader at Incapital.

Investors are also waiting for the U.S. jobs due out on Friday, the results of which could influence Fed policy.

Economists polled by Reuters are expecting a gain of 690,000 jobs for June, up from 559,000 in May.

On Monday, Richmond Federal Reserve President Thomas Barkin said the U.S. central bank has made "substantial further progress" toward its inflation goal in order to begin tapering asset purchases.

"A good number will speed up the debate about tapering asset purchases soon and raising rates sooner," Leary said.

Unofficially, the Dow Jones Industrial Average .DJI rose 20.24 points, or 0.06%, to 34,303.51, the S&P 500 .SPX gained 2.05 points, or 0.05%, to 4,292.66 and the Nasdaq Composite .IXIC added 28.67 points, or 0.2%, to 14,529.17.[.N]

The Nasdaq was boosted by Apple Inc APPL.O, while the S&P was helped by Morgan Stanley's news late Monday that it would double its dividend.

Germany's DAX .GDAXIadded 0.9%, after Adidas ADSGn.DE lifted the German index with news of a share buy back plan.

The U.S. dollar rose to a one-week peak. The dollar index .DXY, which tracks the greenback versus a basket of six currencies, rose 0.2% to 92.077, with the euro EUR=down 0.19% to $1.19.

Sterling GBP=D3 was last $1.3849, down 0.24%.The Australian dollar fell 0.71% versus the greenback at $0.751.

Oil prices rose as hopes for a demand recovery persisted despite new outbreaks of the Delta variant.

Brent crude LCOc1 futures settled up 8 cents, or 0.11%, and U.S. crude CLc1 settled up 7 cents, or up 0.10%. O/R

Spot gold XAU= dropped 1.0% to $1,760.77 an ounce. U.S. gold futures GCc1 fell 1.06% to $1,761.00 an ounce.GOL/

Yields for benchmark 10-year U.S. Treasuries US10YT=RR were last up less than a basis point at 1.4816%. US/

Germany's 10-year bond yield DE10YT=RR was up 1 basis point at -0.173%.

Global assetshttp://tmsnrt.rs/2jvdmXl

Global currencies vs. dollar http://tmsnrt.rs/2egbfVh

Emerging marketshttp://tmsnrt.rs/2ihRugV

MSCI All Country World Index Market Caphttp://tmsnrt.rs/2EmTD6j

(Reporting by Tom Arnold in London and Elizabeth Dilts Marshall in New York; Editing by David Gregorio and Chizu Nomiyama)

((elizabeth.dilts@thomsonreuters.com; W: (332) 219-1127 C: (219) 730-7611; Reuters Messaging: elizabeth.dilts.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.