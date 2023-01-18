Public Companies
LAZ

Global shareholder activism sees record number of European campaigns, report shows

Credit: REUTERS/GONZALO FUENTES

January 18, 2023 — 08:00 am EST

Written by Amy-Jo Crowley for Reuters ->

By Amy-Jo Crowley

LONDON, Jan 18 (Reuters) - Activist shareholders stepped up pressure on corporate boardrooms last year by starting 235 campaigns to shake up companies, including a record number in Europe.

The activist moves represented a 36% increase compared with a year earlier and the busiest year since 2018, based on a report by investment bank Lazard LAZ.N.

Activists buy up stakes in companies to lobby for change that they hope will improve a target’s share price. They tend to push for asset sales and management changes, with a growing focus on improving companies' environmental, social and governance (ESG) record.

Much of the activity was driven by the United States, where 135 new campaigns were launched - up 41% from a year earlier.

TotalEnergies TTEF.PA, Unilever ULVR.L and ShellSHEL.L were also among 60 European companies targeted by activists, up 20% from the previous year and surpassing previous records in 2018, Lazard's 2022 Review of Shareholder Activism report showed.

(Reporting by Amy-Jo Crowley. Editing by Jane Merriman)

((Amy-Jo.Crowley@thomsonreuters.com;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags
Public CompaniesUS Markets
Reuters
Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

LAZ
SHEL

More Related Articles

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.