Global sell-off sends Russian rouble past 66 vs the dollar as oil prices plummet

MOSCOW, Feb 27 (Reuters) - Russia's rouble hit a five-month low on Thursday as oil prices slid to their weakest mark in more than a year, with a rise in coronavirus cases outside China fuelling fears of a global pandemic.

Stocks suffered as investors withdrew from risky assets and headed for safe havens, with both of Russia's main indexes falling to 2020 lows, although market experts polled by Reuters expected Russian stocks to survive the uncertain period and hit new heights this year.

By 1416 GMT, the rouble was 0.9% weaker against the dollar at 66.08 RUBUTSTN=MCX, after hitting its lowest level since Sept 5, taking its year-to-date loss to more than 5%.

The rouble had lost 1.7% to trade at 72.51 versus the euro EURRUBTN=MCX.

Brent crude oil LCOc1, a global benchmark for Russia's main export, was down 4.1% at $51.2 a barrel, hitting its lowest mark since January 2019.

"Oil is continuing to get cheaper, Asian markets are mostly down, although in China, it seems, society is getting used to the virus problem. Nevertheless, the flight from risk is continuing," said Andrei Kochetkov, senior analyst at Otkritie Broker.

The diminishing risk appetite could cause domestic problems for the rouble, if investors look to exit Russia's sovereign debt market, analysts said.

Before the sell-off began, however, foreign investors snapped up Russian bonds, offering yields above many other markets.

The nominal volume of Russia's OFZ treasury bonds owned by non-residents reached a record high of 3.0 trillion roubles ($45.93 billion) as of Feb. 1, central bank data showed on Thursday.

Russian stock indexes saw a third consecutive volatile trading session, with the rouble-based MOEX Russian index .IMOEX falling to an 11-week low and the dollar-denominated RTS index .IRTS reaching its weakest mark since Oct 24.

The RTS was down 4.3% to 1,397.9 points and the MOEX was 2.8% lower at 2,933.4 points.

Russia's largest lender Sberbank SBER.MM reported an increase in year-on-year net profit to 845 billion roubles in 2019 from 831.2 billion in 2018, but shares were down in Moscow by 2.6%. [nL5N2AR2JH]

National airline Aeroflot AFLT.MM was one of the worst performers on the day, down by around 6.5%.

