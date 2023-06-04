Global Self Storage (SELF) Declares $0.07 Dividend

Global Self Storage said on June 1, 2023 that its board of directors declared a regular quarterly dividend of $0.07 per share ($0.29 annualized). Previously, the company paid $0.07 per share.

Shares must be purchased before the ex-div date of June 14, 2023 to qualify for the dividend. Shareholders of record as of June 15, 2023 will receive the payment on June 30, 2023.

At the current share price of $5.00 / share, the stock's dividend yield is 5.81%.

Looking back five years and taking a sample every week, the average dividend yield has been 5.83%, the lowest has been 4.06%, and the highest has been 8.10%. The standard deviation of yields is 0.82 (n=236).

The current dividend yield is 0.03 standard deviations below the historical average.

Additionally, the company's dividend payout ratio is 1.17. The payout ratio tells us how much of a company's income is paid out in dividends. A payout ratio of one (1.0) means 100% of the company's income is paid in a dividend. A payout ratio greater than one means the company is dipping into savings in order to maintain its dividend - not a healthy situation. Companies with few growth prospects are expected to pay out most of their income in dividends, which typically means a payout ratio between 0.5 and 1.0. Companies with good growth prospects are expected to retain some earnings in order to invest in those growth prospects, which translates to a payout ratio of zero to 0.5.

The company's 3-Year dividend growth rate is 0.12%, demonstrating that it has increased its dividend over time.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 63 funds or institutions reporting positions in Global Self Storage. This is a decrease of 1 owner(s) or 1.56% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to SELF is 0.10%, an increase of 16.12%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 2.98% to 3,401K shares. The put/call ratio of SELF is 0.26, indicating a bullish outlook.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 42.94% Upside

As of June 2, 2023, the average one-year price target for Global Self Storage is 7.14. The forecasts range from a low of 7.07 to a high of $7.35. The average price target represents an increase of 42.94% from its latest reported closing price of 5.00.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Bard Associates holds 682K shares representing 6.12% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 685K shares, representing a decrease of 0.47%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in SELF by 0.61% over the last quarter.

Winmill & Co. holds 440K shares representing 3.95% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Marathon Capital Management holds 370K shares representing 3.32% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 320K shares representing 2.87% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Burgundy Asset Management holds 257K shares representing 2.31% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Global Self Storage Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Global Self Storage is a self-administered and self-managed REIT that owns, operates, manages, acquires, develops and redevelops self-storage properties. The company's self-storage properties are designed to offer affordable, easily accessible and secure storage space for residential and commercial customers. Through its wholly owned subsidiaries, the company owns and/or manages 13 self-storage properties in Connecticut, Illinois, Indiana, New York, Ohio, Pennsylvania, South Carolina, and Oklahoma.

