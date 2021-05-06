Global Self Storage, Inc.'s (NASDAQ:SELF) Has Been On A Rise But Financial Prospects Look Weak: Is The Stock Overpriced?

Global Self Storage (NASDAQ:SELF) has had a great run on the share market with its stock up by a significant 21% over the last three months. We, however wanted to have a closer look at its key financial indicators as the markets usually pay for long-term fundamentals, and in this case, they don't look very promising. In this article, we decided to focus on Global Self Storage's ROE.

Return on Equity or ROE is a test of how effectively a company is growing its value and managing investors’ money. In other words, it is a profitability ratio which measures the rate of return on the capital provided by the company's shareholders.

How Do You Calculate Return On Equity?

Return on equity can be calculated by using the formula:

Return on Equity = Net Profit (from continuing operations) ÷ Shareholders' Equity

So, based on the above formula, the ROE for Global Self Storage is:

0.7% = US$274k ÷ US$40m (Based on the trailing twelve months to December 2020).

The 'return' is the income the business earned over the last year. So, this means that for every $1 of its shareholder's investments, the company generates a profit of $0.01.

Why Is ROE Important For Earnings Growth?

We have already established that ROE serves as an efficient profit-generating gauge for a company's future earnings. Based on how much of its profits the company chooses to reinvest or "retain", we are then able to evaluate a company's future ability to generate profits. Generally speaking, other things being equal, firms with a high return on equity and profit retention, have a higher growth rate than firms that don’t share these attributes.

Global Self Storage's Earnings Growth And 0.7% ROE

It is hard to argue that Global Self Storage's ROE is much good in and of itself. Even when compared to the industry average of 4.6%, the ROE figure is pretty disappointing. For this reason, Global Self Storage's five year net income decline of 66% is not surprising given its lower ROE. We reckon that there could also be other factors at play here. For instance, the company has a very high payout ratio, or is faced with competitive pressures.

However, when we compared Global Self Storage's growth with the industry we found that while the company's earnings have been shrinking, the industry has seen an earnings growth of 10% in the same period. This is quite worrisome.

NasdaqCM:SELF Past Earnings Growth May 6th 2021

Earnings growth is a huge factor in stock valuation. The investor should try to establish if the expected growth or decline in earnings, whichever the case may be, is priced in. Doing so will help them establish if the stock's future looks promising or ominous. Is Global Self Storage fairly valued compared to other companies? These 3 valuation measures might help you decide.

Is Global Self Storage Efficiently Re-investing Its Profits?

With a three-year median payout ratio as high as 119%,Global Self Storage's shrinking earnings don't come as a surprise as the company is paying a dividend which is beyond its means. Paying a dividend higher than reported profits is not a sustainable move. You can see the 6 risks we have identified for Global Self Storage by visiting our risks dashboard for free on our platform here.

Moreover, Global Self Storage has been paying dividends for seven years, which is a considerable amount of time, suggesting that management must have perceived that the shareholders prefer consistent dividends even though earnings have been shrinking.

Conclusion

In total, we would have a hard think before deciding on any investment action concerning Global Self Storage. Particularly, its ROE is a huge disappointment, not to mention its lack of proper reinvestment into the business. As a result its earnings growth has also been quite disappointing. With that said, we studied current analyst estimates and discovered that analysts expect the company's earnings growth to improve slightly. Sure enough, this could bring some relief to shareholders. To know more about the latest analysts predictions for the company, check out this visualization of analyst forecasts for the company.

