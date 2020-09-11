Global Self Storage, Inc. (SELF) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for September 14, 2020

Global Self Storage, Inc. (SELF) will begin trading ex-dividend on September 14, 2020. A cash dividend payment of $0.065 per share is scheduled to be paid on September 30, 2020. Shareholders who purchased SELF prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This marks the 19th quarter that SELF has paid the same dividend. At the current stock price of $4.03, the dividend yield is 6.45%.

The previous trading day's last sale of SELF was $4.03, representing a -18.65% decrease from the 52 week high of $4.95 and a 52.08% increase over the 52 week low of $2.65.

SELF is a part of the Consumer Services sector, which includes companies such as American Tower Corporation (REIT) (AMT) and Prologis, Inc. (PLD). SELF's current earnings per share, an indicator of a company's profitability, is -$.01.

