Global securities watchdog backs new company climate disclosures

July 25, 2023 — 07:06 am EDT

LONDON, July 25 (Reuters) - A global securities watchdog on Tuesday formally backed new international company climate disclosures to help speed up international adoption and crack down on greenwashing.

Requested by the G20 economies, the International Sustainability Stanards Board (ISSB) last month approved its first standards for companies to tell investors how climate change affects their operations from 2024.

"Investors are demanding better information about sustainability risks and opportunities," Jean-Paul Servais, chair of the International Organization of Securities Commissions (IOSCO), said in a statement.

