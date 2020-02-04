Global risk recovery deepens on Chinese stimuli

SYDNEY, Feb 5 (IFR) - Asian risk assets can take comfort from overnight rallies across western share and credit markets as investors drew encouragement from the latest steps taken by China’s proactive central bank in response to the still spreading coronavirus.

China injected CNY1.7trn (US$243bn) via reverse repos on Monday and Tuesday which helped stabilise local markets and prompt a further round of bargain-hunting on Wall Street amid fading economic fall-out fears.

The Nasdaq Composite soared 2.10% to a new record closing high, despite a post-results' slide in Alphabet’s share price, while the Dow Jones and S&P 500 gained 1.44% and 1.50% as strong domestic data offered additional support.

US factory goods jumped 1.8% in December, the largest monthly increase in almost one-and-a-half years, following on from the unexpectedly sharp rebound in the ISM manufacturing index revealed on Monday.

European shares posted their biggest intraday gains in almost four months as China stimuli and upbeat updates from BP and Glencore helped the FTSE 100, DAX, CAC 40 and FTSE Milan rally 1.55%, 1.81%, 1.76% and 1.64%, respectively.

Treasuries were among the biggest safe-haven casualties from Tuesday’s dramatic risk revival as US two-year, 10-year and 30-year yields climbed 6bp, 8bp and 8bp to 1.42%, 1.61% and 2.08%.

Core European rates markets suffered similar losses with 10-year Bund and Gilt yields both firming 4bp to minus 0.40% and 0.56%, though 10-year BTP yields ended 1bp lower at 0.95%.

Europe’s main and crossover CDS spreads fell 2bp and 9bp to 44bp and 217.5bp. The US investment grade CDS spread tightened 2.5bp to 47bp.

Primary markets

Japan Finance Organization for Municipalities (JFM), rated A1/A+ (Moody’s/S&P), priced a debut €500m (US$550m) 0.25% seven-year green Eurobond at mid-swaps plus 26bp, below 30bp area IPTs.

Toyota Motor Credit Corp issued its upsized US$1.75bn prime auto loan ABS deal, Toyota Auto Receivables (TAOT) 2020-A Owner Trust.

(Reporting by John Weavers)

((john.weavers@thomsonreuters.com; 612 9373 1655; Reuters Messaging: john.weavers.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.