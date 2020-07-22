Global Risk-On Sentiments Back on EU Deal: ETFs to Play

Despite rising coronavirus cases globally, a Europe stimulus deal and strong vaccine hopes boosted risk-on sentiments in the global markets. After a tough negotiation, European Union leaders agreed on a massive stimulus plan for their coronavirus-shattered economies in one of the longest EU summits in history.

Global Stimulus Talks

At the meeting, the leaders agreed to distribute 390 billion euros, out of the total 750 billion fund, in the form of grants — down from an initial proposal made by France and Germany in May for 500 billion euros of grants. The rest of the stimulus will comprise low-interest loans. The EU agreed to repay all the new debt by 2058. Meanwhile, member states will also have to come up with plans on how the new funds will be invested.

Apart from this stimulus, the European Central Bank is buying government bonds as part of its Pandemic Emergency Purchase Program, which totals 1.35 trillion euros. In any case, the ECB restarted QE from November 2019 and has a negative interest in place.

Market participants are also closely following Washington, with fiscal stimulus discussions continuing this week since current programs under the more than $2 trillion Coronavirus Aid, Relief, and Economic Security Act (CARES Act) are set to expire at the end of the month. Hopes for further stimuli are doing rounds.

Australia will also extend record stimulus spending into next year to counter recession risks. The country will inject an additional A$20 billion ($14 billion) into supporting jobs. The government has already rolled out crisis-management funds worth around $30 billion to almost one million struggling companies.

Vaccine Hopes

Per the latest news, U.S. biotech company Moderna Inc.’s (MRNA) vaccine for COVID-19 showed it was safe and triggered immune responses in all 45 healthy volunteers in an ongoing early-stage study. Moderna had conducted two tests in May and will begin phase 3 tests with 30,000 volunteers on Jul 27.

The Lancet medical journal published promising results of a COVID-19 vaccine study by AstraZeneca (AZN) and the University of Oxford. Earlier, Pfizer (PFE) and BioNTech (BNTX) had reported positive early data from their own COVID-19 vaccine study.

Russia may start phase III trial of a COVID-19 vaccine in mid-August. China’s Sinopharm is also in the final phase III trial stage. China’s Sinovac Biotech is set to become the third later this month.

Against this backdrop, we highlight a few global ETFs that could gain amid the return of risk-on sentiments.

First Trust Dorsey Wright International Focus 5 ETF (IFV) – Yield 2.97% annually

Global X SuperDividend ETF (SDIV) – Yield 11.49%

FlexShares Morningstar Developed Markets ex-US Market Factor Tilt Index ETF (TLTD) – Yield 3.39%

Invesco S&P 500 High Beta ETF SPHB – Yield 2.34%

iShares Edge MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF MTUM – Yield 1.24%

Global X Internet of Things Thematic ETF SNSR – Yield 0.73%

Global X Robotics & Artificial Intelligence Thematic ETF BOTZ – Yield 0.38%

Want key ETF info delivered straight to your inbox?

Zacks’ free Fund Newsletter will brief you on top news and analysis, as well as top-performing ETFs, each week. Get it free >>

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.