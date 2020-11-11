US Markets
JPM

Global regulators ease capital burden on JP Morgan bank

Contributor
Huw Jones Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/STEFAN WERMUTH

JPMorgan is no longer the world's most systemically-important bank, according to rankings for additional capital requirements published by the Financial Stability Board on Wednesday.

LONDON, Nov 11 (Reuters) - JPMorgan JPM.N is no longer the world's most systemically-important bank, according to rankings for additional capital requirements published by the Financial Stability Board on Wednesday.

JPMorgan joins Citigroup C.N and HSBC HSBA.L in a lower band of extra capital the world's biggest banks must hold above the regulatory minimum set for all lenders, the FSB said in a statement.

(Reporting by Huw Jones, editing by Louise Heavens)

((huw.jones@thomsonreuters.com; +44 207 542 3326; Reuters Messaging: huw.jones.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

JPM C

Latest Markets Videos

    See more videos

    Reuters

    Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

    Learn More

    Explore US Markets

    Explore

    Most Popular