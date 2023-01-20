Global refined copper market swings to 89,000 deficit in Nov - ICSG

Jan 20 (Reuters) - The world's refined copper market saw a 89,000 tonne deficit in November, compared with a surplus of 68,000 tonnes in October, the International Copper Study Group (ICSG) said in its latest monthly bulletin.

World refined copper output in November was 2.2 million tonnes, while consumption was 2.3 million tonnes.

For the first eleven months of 2022, the market was in a 384,000 tonne deficit compared with a 381,000 tonne deficit in the same period a year earlier, the ICSG said on Friday.

(Reporting by Brijesh Patel and Rahul Paswan in Bengaluru;)

((RahulKumar.Paswan@thomsonreuters.com; If within U.S. +1 646 223 8780;;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.