Global refined copper market in small surplus in December - ICSG

Feb 21 (Reuters) - The world's refined copper market saw a three tonne surplus in December, compared with a deficit of 93,000 tonnes in November, the International Copper Study Group (ICSG) said in its latest monthly bulletin.

World refined copper output and consumption in December were about 2.2 million tonnes.

In 2022, the market was in a 376,000 tonne deficit compared with a 455,000 tonne deficit in the previous 12-month period, the ICSG said on Tuesday.

(Reporting by Bharat Govind Gautam in Bengaluru)

