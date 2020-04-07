Global Rally Continues on Virus Containment Hopes as Pound Recovers From Johnson Hospitalization

Global stocks jumped on Tuesday on hopes that the spread of the killer coronavirus that has shut down much of the world economy may soon slow.

Global stocks jumped on Tuesday on hopes that the spread of the killer coronavirus that has shut down much of the world economy may soon slow.

Global stocks jumped on Tuesday on hopes that the spread of the killer coronavirus that has shut down much of the world economy may soon slow.

Asian markets were mostly stronger, led by a nearly 8% surge in India’s Sensex. The Nikkei 225 rose 2% in Tokyo.

European stocks climbed for a second day on data showing that the growth rate of the coronavirus spread is slowing. Up 3.7% on Monday, the Stoxx Europe 600 climbed another 3%.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average shot up 1627.46 points, or 7.73%, on Monday, and futures on the blue chip index rose more than 600 points.

“There are really encouraging signs that the worst hit countries in Europe are seeing significant improvements, that the lockdown measures are working and that life may soon be able to at least start to return to normal. This is the moment investors have been waiting for, a time when they can start to put a date on normality and in some way quantify the damage,” said Craig Erlam, senior market analyst at OANDA Europe.

The stock market gains came as the global growth rate of coronavirus cases continued to slow, to 5.8% from 6%, according to data from Deutsche Bank, while the U.S. growth rate did edge back up to 9% from 8.2%. Still, that is the second straight day of sub-10% growth in the U.S. The news on the virus front wasn’t entirely positive, as Japan declared a state of emergency in seven prefectures.

As the virus continues, U.S. lawmakers are considering another stimulus package that could be worth more than $1 trillion, according to The Washington Post.

The pound more than recovered the losses from the hospitalization of U.K. Prime Minister Boris Johnson over the coronavirus. Johnson stayed overnight in the intensive care unit, as the pound reclaimed the $1.23 level.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.