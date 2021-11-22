Commodities

Global production of top veg oils to jump most in 4 years - analyst Mielke

Fathin Ungku Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/LIM HUEY TENG

Global production of the top four vegetable oils - palm, sunflower, soy and rapeseed oils - is likely to rise the highest in four years, leading analyst Thomas Mielke said on Tuesday.

The production of the four oils is estimated to rise by 6.3-6.8 mln tonnes in the 2021/2022 crop year altogether, Mielke said, after two years of a global production deficit.

(Reporting by Fathin Ungku; Editing by Jacqueline Wong)

((fathin.ungku@thomsonreuters.com; +65 8578 6640;))

