Global primary aluminium output rises to 5.689 mln T in Oct -IAI

Reuters
Credit: REUTERS/ALEXANDROS AVRAMIDIS

LONDON, Nov 22 (Reuters) - Global primary aluminium output rose to 5.689 million tonnes in October, up 1.2% year on year, data from the International Aluminium Institute (IAI) showed on Monday.

Estimated Chinese production was 3.270 million tonnes in October, up from 3,250 million tonnes in the same month last year, the IAI said.

