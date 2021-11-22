Global primary aluminium output rises to 5.689 mln T in Oct -IAI

LONDON, Nov 22 (Reuters) - Global primary aluminium output rose to 5.689 million tonnes in October, up 1.2% year on year, data from the International Aluminium Institute (IAI) showed on Monday.

Estimated Chinese production was 3.270 million tonnes in October, up from 3,250 million tonnes in the same month last year, the IAI said.

(Reporting by Pratima Desai Editing by David Goodman )

((pratima.desai@thomsonreuters.com; +44 207 513 5681;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.