Global Political Leaders To Speak At Bitcoin 2023 Conference

Join global political leaders in Miami Beach, May 18-20, to experience the future of Bitcoin, build a stronger community and champion pro-Bitcoin legislation.

The Bitcoin 2023 Conference, to be held May 18-20 in Miami Beach, is set to host some of the most prominent political leaders from around the world. The event will bring together tech innovators, Bitcoin enthusiasts and industry leaders to discuss the latest advancements in the Bitcoin industry. The conference is dedicated to providing a platform for diverse views and opinions to build a strong Bitcoin community that focuses on solving real problems and finding solutions. Speakers at the conference will represent various spheres of society, from academics to engineers to politicians.

Brandon Green, Director of Events at BTC Inc., believes that bringing political speakers to the conference is about more than just highlighting the increasing acceptance of Bitcoin in the political sphere. "We believe that by engaging with politicians who are open to the idea of Bitcoin, and furthering their understanding of Bitcoin at the conference, we can create champions for the industry in Washington and beyond," he says.

Among the political figures who will be speaking at the conference are Senator Cynthia Lummis of Wyoming, Governor Ridwan Kamil of West Java, Congressman Patrick McHenry of North Carolina, Congressman Byron Donalds of Florida, former Democratic Congresswoman Tulsi Gabbard of Hawaii, and former Congressman and White House Senior staff David McIntosh.

Senator Lummis is a staunch advocate for Bitcoin and technological innovation. She will share her views on Bitcoin’s role in the financial industry and her co-sponsoring of the Financial Innovation Act of 2021, which calls for a regulatory framework for cryptocurrencies and blockchain technology.

Governor Kamil oversees a population of over 50 million people and is a visionary leader who believes in embracing innovation for humanity's benefit. He is working with U.S. entities to bring education and adoption of Bitcoin to Indonesia and is at the forefront of these initiatives.

Congressman McHenry is committed to increasing access to financial tools and has already championed the passage of landmark legislation like the Tax Cuts and Jobs Act. Congressman Donalds, on the other hand, is a champion for education reform, criminal justice reform, and has been a staunch critic of central bank digital currencies and financial surveillance. Former Congresswoman Gabbard is sure to bring valuable insights to the discussions on the role of Bitcoin in shaping the future of the country. David McIntosh, as a former Congressman and White House Senior staff, champions pro-Bitcoin legislation at both state and federal levels, maintaining Bitcoin as a safe alternative to inflate the U.S. dollar.

The Bitcoin 2023 Conference promises to be an exciting event for Bitcoin enthusiasts and industry leaders alike. With diverse views and perspectives represented by the speakers, the conference will provide a unique opportunity for attendees to learn and engage with leading experts in the field.

