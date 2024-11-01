Global Petroleum Expands into Minerals with Strategic Moves

Global Petroleum (GB:GBP) has released an update.

Global Petroleum has announced its financial results, revealing a strategic shift towards mineral resources alongside its ongoing oil and gas projects. The company reported a loss after tax but successfully raised funds and acquired a significant stake in a mineral exploration license in Western Australia. With new leadership and strategic partnerships, Global Petroleum aims to enhance shareholder value through diversified exploration opportunities.

