News & Insights

Stocks

Global Petroleum Advances Namibia and Juno Projects

November 27, 2024 — 10:46 am EST

Written by TipRanks UK Auto-Generated Newsdesk for TipRanks ->

Global Petroleum (GB:GBP) has released an update.

Don't Miss our Black Friday Offers:

Global Petroleum is making strides in its Namibia and Western Australia projects. The company is nearing a farm-out agreement for its PEL94 oil and gas exploration license in Namibia, with final approvals expected soon. Concurrently, promising survey results at the Juno Project in Western Australia are paving the way for exploration drilling targeting significant gold and copper deposits.

For further insights into GB:GBP stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

Trending Articles

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Stocks
TipRanks
TipRanks is the most comprehensive data set of sell side analysts and hedge fund managers. TipRanks' multi-award winning platform ranks financial experts based on measured performance and the accuracy of their predictions so investors know who to trust when making investment decisions.
More articles by this source ->

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.