Global Petroleum Advances Namibia and Juno Projects

Global Petroleum is making strides in its Namibia and Western Australia projects. The company is nearing a farm-out agreement for its PEL94 oil and gas exploration license in Namibia, with final approvals expected soon. Concurrently, promising survey results at the Juno Project in Western Australia are paving the way for exploration drilling targeting significant gold and copper deposits.

