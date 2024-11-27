Global Payments weighing sale of payroll, Active Network units, Bloomberg says

Following a strategic review, Global Payments (GPN) is weighing divestitures of its payroll and Active Network businesses and working with financial advisers to find buyers for the assets, people familiar with the matter told Bloomberg’s Matthew Monks. Nothing is finalized, Global Payments can still opt to keep the units and it is not clear what the businesses are worth in a potential sale, the report said.

Don't Miss our Black Friday Offers:

Published first on TheFly – the ultimate source for real-time, market-moving breaking financial news. Try Now>>

See Insiders’ Hot Stocks on TipRanks >>

Read More on GPN:

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.