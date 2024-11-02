News & Insights

Global Payments’ Transformation: Navigating Risks and Uncertainties in Quest for Growth

November 02, 2024 — 02:01 am EDT

Global Payments (GPN) has disclosed a new risk, in the Corporate Activity and Growth category.

Global Payments faces potential risks from its ongoing business transformation and reorganization activities, which aim to create a globally unified operating company. These initiatives, launched in the third quarter of 2024, might not yield the expected growth benefits and cost savings within the projected timeframe. The success of these strategic changes relies heavily on various estimates and assumptions, some outside the company’s control, making them susceptible to delays and unforeseen events. Consequently, any failure to achieve the anticipated benefits could negatively impact Global Payments’ business operations, financial condition, and results.

Overall, Wall Street has a Moderate Buy consensus rating on GPN stock based on 16 Buys and 10 Holds.

To learn more about Global Payments’ risk factors, click here.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

