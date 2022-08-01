US Markets
Global Payments to acquire EVO in $4 bln deal to expand in B2B segment

Credit: REUTERS/DADO RUVIC

Global Payments Inc said on Monday it would buy smaller peer EVO Payments Inc for nearly $4 billion including debt, as the payments tech company expands its footprint in the business-to-business space.

Aug 1 (Reuters) - Global Payments Inc GPN.N said on Monday it would buy smaller peer EVO Payments Inc EVOP.O for nearly $4 billion including debt, as the payments tech company expands its footprint in the business-to-business space.

The deal would give Georgia-based Global Payments access to new markets including Poland, Germany, Chile and Greece, the company said.

The offer of $34 per share is at a 24% premium to EVO's last close. The deal is expected to close by the first quarter of 2023, the company said.

Global Payments said it would also receive a $1.5 billion investment from private equity firm Silver Lake in the form of convertible notes.

