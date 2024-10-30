Global Payments Reaffirms FY24 Outlook - Update

(RTTNews) - While reporting financial results for the third quarter on Wednesday, payments technology company Global Payments Inc. (GPN) reaffirmed its adjusted earnings and adjusted revenue guidance for the full year 2024.

For fiscal 2024, the company continues to project adjusted earnings in a range of $11.54 to $11.70 per share on adjusted net revenues between 9.17 billion and $9.30 billion.

On average, analysts polled by Thomson Reuters expect the company to report earnings of $11.57 per share on revenues of $9.23 billion for the year. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

Global Payments' Board of Directors also approved a dividend of $0.25 per share payable December 27, 2024 to shareholders of record as of December 13, 2024.

Further, the Board of Directors approved an increase in the company's share repurchase authorization capacity to $2.5 billion. It also entered into $600 million accelerated share repurchase plan.

Additionally, the company reached a definitive agreement to sell AdvancedMD to Francisco Partners. The sale is expected to close in the fourth quarter.

