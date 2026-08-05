Global Payments Q2 Earnings Beat Estimates on Genius Platform Momentum

Global Payments Inc. GPN reported second-quarter 2026 adjusted earnings per share (EPS) of $3.46, which beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $3.45. The bottom line rose 12% year over year.

Adjusted net revenues improved 33.8% year over year to $3.2 billion. The top line missed the consensus mark by 0.4%.

The quarterly earnings benefited from continued adoption of the Genius platform and the company's strategic transformation into a focused commerce solutions provider. However, higher operating expenses partly offset these gains.

Global Payments Inc. Price, Consensus and EPS Surprise

Global Payments Inc. price-consensus-eps-surprise-chart | Global Payments Inc. Quote

GPN’s Operating Performance

Adjusted operating income of $1.3 billion increased 25.9% year over year in the second quarter. Adjusted operating margin expanded 70 basis points (bps) year over year on a normalized basis to 42%.

Total operating expenses of $3 billion increased 89.3% year over year in the second quarter. The increase was due to higher selling, general and administrative expenses, and cost of service. Interest and other expenses rose 81.9% year over year to $277.5 million.

GPN’s Q2 Financial Position

Global Payments exited the second quarter with cash and cash equivalents of $5.4 billion, which decreased from $8.3 billion at 2025-end. Total assets of $63.6 billion rose from $53.3 billion at 2025-end.

Long-term debt amounted to $21.5 billion compared with $19.5 billion at 2025-end. The current portion of long-term debt totaled $925 million at the second-quarter end.

Total equity of $23.8 billion rose from $23.6 billion at 2025-end.

Operating activities used $373.8 million of cash in the first six months of 2026 compared with $1.4 billion provided by operating activities in the prior-year period.

GPN’s Capital Deployment Update

GPN repurchased shares worth $1.2 billion in the first half of 2026.

The company declared a quarterly dividend of 25 cents per share, which will be paid out on Sept. 25, 2026, to its shareholders of record as of Sept. 11, 2026.

GPN’s 2026 Outlook

Constant-currency adjusted net revenue growth, excluding dispositions, is expected to be 4-5% in 2026.

Constant-currency adjusted EPS growth is expected to be 11-13% in 2026. GPN expects to convert approximately 90% of adjusted net income into adjusted free cash flow.

Annual adjusted operating margin is expected to expand by approximately 150 basis points in 2026.

GPN’s Zacks Rank

GPN currently has a Zacks Rank #4 (Sell). You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.

How Did Peers Perform?

Several companies in the business services space, including Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. FIS, Visa Inc. V and Mastercard Incorporated MA, have reported their financial results for the June quarter of 2026. Here’s how they have performed:

Fidelity National reported second-quarter 2026 adjusted EPS of $1.48, which beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate by 0.7%. The bottom line advanced 8.8% year over year. Revenues amounted to $3.4 billion, which improved 29% year over year. The top line missed the consensus mark by 0.2%. FIS’ quarterly earnings were driven by strong growth in the Banking Solutions segment and steady performance in the Capital Market Solutions segment, along with recurring revenue growth. However, the upside was partly offset by a higher expenses.

Visa delivered third-quarter fiscal 2026 adjusted earnings of $3.32 per share, which rose 11% year over year and beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate by 2.8%. Net revenues were $11.63 billion, rising 14% year over year. Visa’s quarterly results reflected resilient spending trends, higher cross-border volumes and solid network activity, including a 10% year-over-year increase in payments volume on a constant-dollar basis. The upside was partly offset by increased operating expenses.

Mastercard reported second-quarter 2026 adjusted EPS of $5.04, which topped the Zacks Consensus Estimate by 5.7%. The bottom line improved 21.4% year over year. Net revenues advanced 14.1% year over year to $9.3 billion. The top line beat the consensus mark by 2.4%. Mastercard’s quarterly results benefited from strong cross-border volume growth, increased switched transactions and robust demand for value-added services. The upside was partly offset by higher payment network rebates from renewed deals and an escalating operating expense level.

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Global Payments Inc. (GPN) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Mastercard Incorporated (MA) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Visa Inc. (V) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (FIS) : Free Stock Analysis Report

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The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.