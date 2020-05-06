Global Payments Q1 Profit Tops Estimates - Quick Facts

(RTTNews) - Global Payments Inc. (GPN) reported that its first quarter adjusted earnings per share grew 18% to $1.58, compared to $1.34, a year ago. On average, 29 analysts polled by Thomson Reuters expected the company to report profit per share of $1.53, for the quarter. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

First quarter GAAP revenues were $1.90 billion, compared to $883 million, prior year. Adjusted net revenue grew to $1.729 billion, compared to $1.725 billion. Analysts expected revenue of $1.74 billion for the quarter. Global Payments' Board approved a dividend of $0.195 per share payable June 26, 2020 to shareholders of record as of June 12, 2020.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.