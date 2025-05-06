Global Payments Q1 Earnings Slips

(RTTNews) - Global Payments Inc. (GPN) Tuesday announced a decline in first quarter earnings compared to the prior year. Further, the company reaffirmed its outlook for 2025.

The quarterly earnings attributable to the company was $305.73 million, down 2.4 percent from $313.31 million last year.

On a per share basis, earnings increased 1.6 percent to $1.24 from $1.22 in the previous year. Adjusted earnings were $2.69 per share. Adjusted earnings, excluding share-based compensation expenses, were $2.82 per share.

On average, 21 analysts expected the company to earn $2.72 per share. Analysts estimates usually exclude special items.

Revenue for the quarter were slightly down at $2.412 billion from $2.420 billion a year ago. Wall Street was looking for revenue of $2.2 billion.

The company said its Board has approved a dividend of $0.25 per share payable on June 27, 2025 to shareholders on record as of June 13, 2025.

