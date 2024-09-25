News & Insights

Global Payments Plans Delivering Double-digit Adj. EPS Growth In 2025

September 25, 2024

Written by RTTNews.com for RTTNews ->

(RTTNews) - Global Payments issued its medium term outlook for 2025 through 2027. Preliminary 2025 guidance includes: approximately 10% growth in adjusted EPS; and mid-single-digit growth in adjusted net revenue. For 2026-2027 period, the guidance includes: low-teens growth in adjusted EPS; and mid- to high-single-digit growth in adjusted net revenue. Also, the company targets shareholders returns of $7.5 billion over next three years.

Josh Whipple, CFO, said: "We are focused on aligning our entire organization to capitalize on our growth opportunities. We anticipate our operational transformation initiatives will unlock more than $500 million of adjusted run-rate operating income benefits by the first half of 2027."

