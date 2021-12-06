Global Payments' (NYSE:GPN) Dividend Will Be Increased To US$0.25

Global Payments Inc.'s (NYSE:GPN) dividend will be increasing to US$0.25 on 30th of December. Although the dividend is now higher, the yield is only 0.7%, which is below the industry average.

Global Payments' Dividend Is Well Covered By Earnings

If it is predictable over a long period, even low dividend yields can be attractive. However, Global Payments' earnings easily cover the dividend. As a result, a large proportion of what it earned was being reinvested back into the business.

Looking forward, earnings per share is forecast to rise by 49.7% over the next year. If the dividend continues on this path, the payout ratio could be 28% by next year, which we think can be pretty sustainable going forward.

Dividend Volatility

NYSE:GPN Historic Dividend December 6th 2021

While the company has been paying a dividend for a long time, it has cut the dividend at least once in the last 10 years. Since 2011, the dividend has gone from US$0.04 to US$1.00. This works out to be a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of approximately 38% a year over that time. It is great to see strong growth in the dividend payments, but cuts are concerning as it may indicate the payout policy is too ambitious.

The Dividend Looks Likely To Grow

Growing earnings per share could be a mitigating factor when considering the past fluctuations in the dividend. Global Payments has impressed us by growing EPS at 11% per year over the past five years. A low payout ratio and decent growth suggests that the company is reinvesting well, and it also has plenty of room to increase the dividend over time.

We Really Like Global Payments' Dividend

In summary, it is always positive to see the dividend being increased, and we are particularly pleased with its overall sustainability. Distributions are quite easily covered by earnings, which are also being converted to cash flows. All in all, this checks a lot of the boxes we look for when choosing an income stock.

Companies possessing a stable dividend policy will likely enjoy greater investor interest than those suffering from a more inconsistent approach. However, there are other things to consider for investors when analysing stock performance. For instance, we've picked out 2 warning signs for Global Payments that investors should take into consideration. Looking for more high-yielding dividend ideas? Try our curated list of strong dividend payers.

