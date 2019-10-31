Global Payments Increases 2019 Outlook - Quick Facts

(RTTNews) - Global Payments Inc. (GPN) increased its 2019 outlook for adjusted earnings per share to a range of $6.12 to $6.20, reflecting growth of 18 percent to 20 percent over 2018. The company now projects adjusted net revenue plus network fees for 2019 to range from $5.60 billion to $5.63 billion, reflecting growth of 41 percent to 42 percent over 2018. Analysts polled by Thomson Reuters expect the company to report profit per share of $6.17, on revenue of $5.51 billion. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

For the third-quarter, adjusted earnings per share grew 18.1 percent to $1.70, compared to $1.44, prior year. On average, 29 analysts polled by Thomson Reuters expected the company to report profit per share of $1.67, for the quarter.

Third-quarter adjusted net revenue plus network fees grew 27.4 percent to $1.306 billion, compared to $1.025 billion in 2018. Analysts expected revenue of $1.16 billion, for the quarter.

Global Payments' Board approved a dividend of $0.195 per share payable December 27, 2019 to shareholders of record as of December 13, 2019.

Shares of Global Payments were up 2% in pre-market trade on Thursday.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.