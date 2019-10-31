Markets
GPN

Global Payments Increases 2019 Outlook - Quick Facts

Contributor
RTTNews.com RTTNews
Published

(RTTNews) - Global Payments Inc. (GPN) increased its 2019 outlook for adjusted earnings per share to a range of $6.12 to $6.20, reflecting growth of 18 percent to 20 percent over 2018. The company now projects adjusted net revenue plus network fees for 2019 to range from $5.60 billion to $5.63 billion, reflecting growth of 41 percent to 42 percent over 2018. Analysts polled by Thomson Reuters expect the company to report profit per share of $6.17, on revenue of $5.51 billion. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

For the third-quarter, adjusted earnings per share grew 18.1 percent to $1.70, compared to $1.44, prior year. On average, 29 analysts polled by Thomson Reuters expected the company to report profit per share of $1.67, for the quarter.

Third-quarter adjusted net revenue plus network fees grew 27.4 percent to $1.306 billion, compared to $1.025 billion in 2018. Analysts expected revenue of $1.16 billion, for the quarter.

Global Payments' Board approved a dividend of $0.195 per share payable December 27, 2019 to shareholders of record as of December 13, 2019.

Shares of Global Payments were up 2% in pre-market trade on Thursday.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

GPN

RTTNews

Learn More

Explore Markets

Explore

Most Popular