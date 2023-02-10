Global Payments Inc. Q4 Profit Increases, beats estimates

(RTTNews) - Global Payments Inc. (GPN) revealed a profit for its fourth quarter that increased from the same period last year and beat the Street estimates.

The company's bottom line came in at $249.31 million, or $0.94 per share. This compares with $208.45 million, or $0.72 per share, in last year's fourth quarter.

Excluding items, Global Payments Inc. reported adjusted earnings of $643.08 million or $2.42 per share for the period.

Analysts on average had expected the company to earn $2.41 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

The company's revenue for the quarter rose 2.7% to $2.25 billion from $2.19 billion last year.

Global Payments Inc. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings (Q4): $249.31 Mln. vs. $208.45 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q4): $0.94 vs. $0.72 last year. -Analyst Estimate: $2.41 -Revenue (Q4): $2.25 Bln vs. $2.19 Bln last year.

