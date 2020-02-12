Global Payments Inc. Q4 adjusted earnings Beat Estimates

(RTTNews) - Below are the earnings highlights for Global Payments Inc. (GPN):

-Earnings: $102.77 million in Q4 vs. $75.21 million in the same period last year. -EPS: $0.34 in Q4 vs. $0.47 in the same period last year. -Excluding items, Global Payments Inc. reported adjusted earnings of $488.62 million or $1.62 per share for the period. -Analysts projected $1.59 per share -Revenue: $1.99 billion in Q4 vs. $0.88 billion in the same period last year.

