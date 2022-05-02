Global Payments Inc. Q1 Profit Increases, beats estimates

(RTTNews) - Global Payments Inc. (GPN) released a profit for its first quarter that increased from last year and beat the Street estimates.

The company's bottom line totaled $244.73 million, or $0.87 per share. This compares with $196.68 million, or $0.66 per share, in last year's first quarter.

Excluding items, Global Payments Inc. reported adjusted earnings of $584.84 million or $2.07 per share for the period.

Analysts on average had expected the company to earn $2.04 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

The company's revenue for the quarter rose 8.5% to $2.16 billion from $1.99 billion last year.

Global Payments Inc. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings (Q1): $244.73 Mln. vs. $196.68 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q1): $0.87 vs. $0.66 last year. -Analyst Estimate: $2.04 -Revenue (Q1): $2.16 Bln vs. $1.99 Bln last year.

-Guidance: Full year EPS guidance: Adj; $9.45 - $9.67 Full year revenue guidance: Adj $8.42 -$8.50 Bln

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.