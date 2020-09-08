Global Payments Inc. (GPN) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for September 09, 2020

Dividends
Global Payments Inc. (GPN) will begin trading ex-dividend on September 09, 2020. A cash dividend payment of $0.195 per share is scheduled to be paid on September 24, 2020. Shareholders who purchased GPN prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This marks the 4th quarter that GPN has paid the same dividend. At the current stock price of $172.56, the dividend yield is .45%.

The previous trading day's last sale of GPN was $172.56, representing a -17.68% decrease from the 52 week high of $209.62 and a 63.5% increase over the 52 week low of $105.54.

GPN is a part of the Miscellaneous sector, which includes companies such as Alibaba Group Holding Limited (BABA) and Visa Inc. (V). GPN's current earnings per share, an indicator of a company's profitability, is $1.48. Zacks Investment Research reports GPN's forecasted earnings growth in 2020 as 1.68%, compared to an industry average of -11.1%.

For more information on the declaration, record and payment dates, visit the GPN Dividend History page. Our Dividend Calendar has the full list of stocks that have an ex-dividend today.

Interested in gaining exposure to GPN through an Exchange Traded Fund [ETF]?
The following ETF(s) have GPN as a top-10 holding:

  • ETFMG Prime Mobile Payments ETF (IPAY)
  • Amplify CrowdBureau Peer-to-Peer Lending & Crowdfunding ETF (LEND).

The top-performing ETF of this group is IPAY with an increase of 38.58% over the last 100 days. It also has the highest percent weighting of GPN at 4.63%.

