Global Payments Inc. (GPN) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for March 11, 2021

Global Payments Inc. (GPN) will begin trading ex-dividend on March 11, 2021. A cash dividend payment of $0.195 per share is scheduled to be paid on March 26, 2021. Shareholders who purchased GPN prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This marks the 6th quarter that GPN has paid the same dividend.

The previous trading day's last sale of GPN was $205.17, representing a -4.88% decrease from the 52 week high of $215.70 and a 94.4% increase over the 52 week low of $105.54.

GPN is a part of the Miscellaneous sector, which includes companies such as Alibaba Group Holding Limited (BABA) and Visa Inc. (V). GPN's current earnings per share, an indicator of a company's profitability, is $1.95. Zacks Investment Research reports GPN's forecasted earnings growth in 2021 as 25.62%, compared to an industry average of 11.5%.

For more information on the declaration, record and payment dates, visit the GPN Dividend History page. Our Dividend Calendar has the full list of stocks that have an ex-dividend today.

Interested in gaining exposure to GPN through an Exchange Traded Fund [ETF]?

The following ETF(s) have GPN as a top-10 holding:

ETFMG Prime Mobile Payments ETF (IPAY)

Ecofin Digital Payments Infrastructure Fund (TPAY)

Amplify CrowdBureau Online Lending and Digital Banking ETF (LEND)

Virtus Terranova U.S. Quality Momentum ETF (JOET).

The top-performing ETF of this group is IPAY with an increase of 18.69% over the last 100 days. It also has the highest percent weighting of GPN at 4.61%.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.